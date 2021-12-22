Mission Produce: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mission Produce missed estimated earnings by 20%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $30.2 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.81% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.