Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kroger Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kroger Stock In The Last 15 Years

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In KR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.63 shares of Kroger at the time with $100. This investment in KR would have produced an average annual return of 9.39%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion.

Kroger's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Kroger you would have approximately $378.52 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

