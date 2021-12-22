 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paychex Tops Q2 Consensus; Raises FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Paychex Tops Q2 Consensus; Raises FY22 Outlook
  • Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYXreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to $1.11 billion, beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Total service revenue grew 13% Y/Y to $1.09 billion.
  • Segments: Management Solutions revenue grew 14% Y/Y to $832 million. PEO and Insurance Solutions' revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $262.4 million.
  • The operating margin expanded 370 bps to 39.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the consensus of $0.80.
  • Paychex held $1.62 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Paychex raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion - $4.50 billion, above the consensus of $4.40 billion.
  • It also raised the adjusted EPS guidance from $3.41 - $3.47 to $3.59 - $3.65, above the consensus of $3.46.
  • Price Action: PAYX shares traded higher by 3.80% at $131.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAYX)

Recap: Paychex Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GDP Report
5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2021
Paychex Earnings Preview
5 Companies That Could Beat Earnings Estimates This Week: Rite Aid, BlackBerry And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com