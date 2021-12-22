Recap: Paychex Q2 Earnings
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paychex beat estimated earnings by 13.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paychex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.67
|0.92
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.72
|0.96
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|980.48M
|1.11B
|954.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|1.03B
|1.11B
|983.70M
