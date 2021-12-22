 Skip to main content

Recap: Paychex Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Recap: Paychex Q2 Earnings

 

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paychex beat estimated earnings by 13.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paychex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.67 0.92 0.66
EPS Actual 0.89 0.72 0.96 0.73
Revenue Estimate 1.04B 980.48M 1.11B 954.00M
Revenue Actual 1.08B 1.03B 1.11B 983.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

