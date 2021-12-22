Recap: RF Industries Q4 Earnings
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
RF Industries missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.49
|-0.03
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|13.46M
|11.08M
|10.60M
|10.59M
|Revenue Actual
|15.26M
|11.06M
|10.00M
|10.70M
