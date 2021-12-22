 Skip to main content

Recap: RF Industries Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Recap: RF Industries Q4 Earnings

 

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RF Industries missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01    
EPS Actual 0.13 0.49 -0.03 0.04
Revenue Estimate 13.46M 11.08M 10.60M 10.59M
Revenue Actual 15.26M 11.06M 10.00M 10.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

