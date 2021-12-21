AAR: Q2 Earnings Insights
AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AAR missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $33,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.45
|0.29
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.47
|0.37
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|438.39M
|421.74M
|414.62M
|412.22M
|Revenue Actual
|455.10M
|437.60M
|410.30M
|403.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
