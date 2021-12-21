AAR: Q2 Earnings Insights

AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AAR missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $33,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.45 0.29 0.18 EPS Actual 0.52 0.47 0.37 0.31 Revenue Estimate 438.39M 421.74M 414.62M 412.22M Revenue Actual 455.10M 437.60M 410.30M 403.60M

