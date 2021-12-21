 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For MSC Industrial Direct Co
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSC Industrial Direct Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.26 1.37 1.02 1.08
EPS Actual 1.26 1.42 1.03 1.10
Price Change % -1.74% -1.69% 3.87% 1.43%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $82.47 as of December 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MSM)

A Look Into MSC Industrial Direct's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings