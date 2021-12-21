 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neogen: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Neogen: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen missed estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,517,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.26 0.31
EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.25 0.30
Revenue Estimate 121.20M 122.32M 106.75M 115.16M
Revenue Actual 128.31M 127.42M 116.71M 115.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NEOG)

Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Neogen
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Neogen
3M Agrees To Combine Food Safety Business With Neogen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com