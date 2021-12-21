Neogen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen missed estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,517,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.26 0.31 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.25 0.30 Revenue Estimate 121.20M 122.32M 106.75M 115.16M Revenue Actual 128.31M 127.42M 116.71M 115.00M

