Neogen: Q2 Earnings Insights
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neogen missed estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $15,517,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.16
|0.26
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|0.25
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|121.20M
|122.32M
|106.75M
|115.16M
|Revenue Actual
|128.31M
|127.42M
|116.71M
|115.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
