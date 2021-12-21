FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $36,519,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.72 2.74 2.74 2.75 EPS Actual 2.88 2.72 2.72 2.88 Revenue Estimate 404.97M 397.92M 391.46M 387.36M Revenue Actual 411.89M 399.56M 391.79M 388.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.