FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $36,519,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.72
|2.74
|2.74
|2.75
|EPS Actual
|2.88
|2.72
|2.72
|2.88
|Revenue Estimate
|404.97M
|397.92M
|391.46M
|387.36M
|Revenue Actual
|411.89M
|399.56M
|391.79M
|388.21M
