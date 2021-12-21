 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $36,519,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.72 2.74 2.74 2.75
EPS Actual 2.88 2.72 2.72 2.88
Revenue Estimate 404.97M 397.92M 391.46M 387.36M
Revenue Actual 411.89M 399.56M 391.79M 388.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For FactSet Research Systems
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For FactSet Research Systems
Analyst Ratings For FactSet Research Systems
Notable Factset Research Systems Insider Trades $560K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com