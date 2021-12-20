 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enerpac Tool Group Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Enerpac Tool Group Earnings Preview

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Enerpac Tool Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21.

Enerpac Tool Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.12 0.10
EPS Actual 0.19 0.28 0.06 0.09
Price Change % -4.21% -1.37% 6.45% -1.45%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group were trading at $21.97 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (EPAC)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Enerpac Tool Group
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings