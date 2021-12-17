cbdMD: Q4 Earnings Insights
cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
cbdMD reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,907,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at cbdMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|13.40M
|12.63M
|11.98M
|11.20M
|Revenue Actual
|10.56M
|11.80M
|12.33M
|11.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings