cbdMD: Q4 Earnings Insights

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

cbdMD reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,907,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at cbdMD's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 -0.01 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 13.40M 12.63M 11.98M 11.20M Revenue Actual 10.56M 11.80M 12.33M 11.70M

