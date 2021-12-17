 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Visa 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.82% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In V: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.28 shares of Visa at the time with $100. This investment in V would have produced an average annual return of 22.3%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion.

Visa's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Visa you would have approximately $274.48 today.

In other words, you would have more than doubled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

