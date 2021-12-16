 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Inotiv: Q4 Earnings Insights

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 146.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,302,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:

 

