Inotiv: Q4 Earnings Insights
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 146.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,302,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:
