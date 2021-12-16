 Skip to main content

Preview: Darden Restaurants's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Preview: Darden Restaurants's Earnings

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Darden Restaurants will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.44.

Darden Restaurants bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.65 1.79 0.69 0.71
EPS Actual 1.76 2.03 0.98 0.74
Price Change % -0.5% 3.05% 2.82% -2.07%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants were trading at $149.03 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

