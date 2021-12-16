 Skip to main content

Navios Maritime Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 33% Revenue Growth
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Navios Maritime Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 33% Revenue Growth

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE: NMreported third-quarter revenue growth of 33.5% year-over-year to $168.4 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $3.67 from $0.04 in 3Q20.

  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) for the quarter was $30,146 per day compared to $14,056 per day in 3Q20. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 94% Y/Y to $116.14 million, and margin expanded by 2,150 bps to 68.9%.
  • Navios Maritime generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $31.7 million, compared to $35.31 million a year ago.
  • Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 36 vessels totaling 3.9 million dwt, of which 25 are owned, and 11 are chartered-in under long-term charters.
  • Navios Holdings has currently chartered-out 100.0% of available days for the remaining three months of 2021. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for the remaining three months of 2021 is $16,833 per day.
  • Navios Holdings has a 10.3% ownership interest in Navios Partners, post-merger with Navios Acquisition.
  • Navios Holdings expects to extinguish $614.3 million of its 7.375% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes due January 15, 2022, and to redeem $50 million of its 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due August 15, 2022, through a combination of sources, including $550 million of debt financing.
  • Price Action: NM shares are trading higher by 4.66% at $3.82 during the premarket session on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

