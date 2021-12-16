Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|1.75
|1.25
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.33
|1.36
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|1.04B
|872.50M
|688.30M
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|978.32M
|759.11M
|731.09M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News