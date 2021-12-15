Recap: Nordson Q4 Earnings
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nordson missed estimated earnings by 10.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $2.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $40,722,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.06
|1.64
|1.06
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.42
|2.12
|1.32
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|602.66M
|547.98M
|509.88M
|556.68M
|Revenue Actual
|646.86M
|589.54M
|526.57M
|558.52M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings