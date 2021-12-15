Recap: Nordson Q4 Earnings

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nordson missed estimated earnings by 10.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $2.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $40,722,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.06 1.64 1.06 1.53 EPS Actual 2.42 2.12 1.32 1.59 Revenue Estimate 602.66M 547.98M 509.88M 556.68M Revenue Actual 646.86M 589.54M 526.57M 558.52M

