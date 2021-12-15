Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heico's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.48 0.48 0.41 EPS Actual 0.56 0.51 0.51 0.45 Revenue Estimate 486.00M 443.09M 419.07M 414.78M Revenue Actual 471.71M 466.65M 417.90M 426.18M

