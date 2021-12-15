Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings
Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heico's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.48
|0.48
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.51
|0.51
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|486.00M
|443.09M
|419.07M
|414.78M
|Revenue Actual
|471.71M
|466.65M
|417.90M
|426.18M
