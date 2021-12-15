ABM Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $211,400,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.71
|0.59
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.82
|1.01
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.48B
|1.48B
|1.43B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.50B
|1.49B
|1.48B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
