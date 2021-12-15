Recap: REV Group Q4 Earnings
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REV Group missed estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $26,400,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.20
|0.06
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.39
|0.14
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|663.40M
|636.19M
|530.09M
|616.74M
|Revenue Actual
|593.30M
|643.60M
|554.00M
|616.30M
