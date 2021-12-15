Recap: REV Group Q4 Earnings

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REV Group missed estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $26,400,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.20 0.06 0.16 EPS Actual 0.37 0.39 0.14 0.19 Revenue Estimate 663.40M 636.19M 530.09M 616.74M Revenue Actual 593.30M 643.60M 554.00M 616.30M

