 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SeaChange International Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: SeaChange International Q3 Earnings

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaChange International beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,185,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaChange International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 5.02M 4.92M 4.63M 6.21M
Revenue Actual 6.54M 5.05M 5.12M 4.97M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SEAC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index
59 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings