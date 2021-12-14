Recap: SeaChange International Q3 Earnings
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SeaChange International beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,185,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaChange International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|5.02M
|4.92M
|4.63M
|6.21M
|Revenue Actual
|6.54M
|5.05M
|5.12M
|4.97M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings