Aspen Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aspen Group missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,969,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.09 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 19.23M 18.51M 16.60M 15.62M Revenue Actual 19.43M 19.10M 16.62M 16.97M

