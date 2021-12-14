Aspen Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aspen Group missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,969,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aspen Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|19.23M
|18.51M
|16.60M
|15.62M
|Revenue Actual
|19.43M
|19.10M
|16.62M
|16.97M
