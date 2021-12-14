 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Toro
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Toro (NYSE:TTC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Toro will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.53.

Toro bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 1.22 0.75 0.52
EPS Actual 0.92 1.29 0.85 0.64
Price Change % 0.81% -0.88% 1.88% 1.16%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Toro were trading at $98.46 as of December 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

