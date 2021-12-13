 Skip to main content

Aspen Group's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aspen Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Aspen Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.09 -0.05
Price Change % 3.73% -7.68% -9.79% -2.27%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Group were trading at $2.83 as of December 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

