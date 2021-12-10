Academy Sports And Outdoors Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.1% year-on-year, to $1.59 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.49 billion.
- Comparable sales increased 17.9% versus last year. E-Commerce sales rose 25.9%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.75 beat the analyst consensus of $1.09.
- The gross margin expanded 250 basis points Y/Y to 35.2%, and the gross profit grew 27.3% to $560.8 million.
- The operating margin was 13.6%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 164.9% to $216.1 million.
- The company held $401.3 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Academy raised FY21 GAAP EPS outlook to $6.75 - $6.85 (prior view $5.45 - $5.80).
- The company sees non-GAAP EPS of $7.21 -$7.31 versus the consensus of $6.48.
- The company expects FY21 sales of $6.675 billion -$6.74 billion (prior view $6.465 billion - $6.62 billion), against the consensus of $6.60 billion.
- Price action: ASO shares traded higher by 2.22% at $44.19 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
