Academy Sports: Q3 Earnings Insights
Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Academy Sports beat estimated earnings by 60.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $244,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92, which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|0.83
|0.52
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|2.34
|1.89
|1.09
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66B
|1.51B
|1.58B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.79B
|1.58B
|1.60B
|1.35B
