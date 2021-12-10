 Skip to main content

Academy Sports: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Academy Sports: Q3 Earnings Insights

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Academy Sports beat estimated earnings by 60.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $244,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92, which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 0.83 0.52 0.36
EPS Actual 2.34 1.89 1.09 0.91
Revenue Estimate 1.66B 1.51B 1.58B 1.26B
Revenue Actual 1.79B 1.58B 1.60B 1.35B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

