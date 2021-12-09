Applied DNA Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied DNA Sciences missed estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,686,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied DNA Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.21
|-0.54
|-0.52
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.33
|-0.56
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|3.13M
|2.60M
|1.36M
|710.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.70M
|2.67M
|1.62M
|314.00K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
