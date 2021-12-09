Recap: Chewy Q3 Earnings
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chewy missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $430,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chewy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.10
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|2.20B
|2.13B
|1.96B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|2.15B
|2.13B
|2.04B
|1.78B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
