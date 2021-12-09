 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chewy Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Chewy Q3 Earnings

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chewy missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $430,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chewy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.10 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.04 0.09 0.05 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 2.20B 2.13B 1.96B 1.72B
Revenue Actual 2.15B 2.13B 2.04B 1.78B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
What Are Whales Doing With Chewy
Earnings Preview: Chewy
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings