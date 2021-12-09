Costco Wholesale: Q1 Earnings Insights

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costco Wholesale beat estimated earnings by 12.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $2.63, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,155,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.57 2.34 2.45 2.05 EPS Actual 3.90 2.75 2.14 2.29 Revenue Estimate 61.30B 43.64B 43.78B 42.41B Revenue Actual 62.67B 45.28M 44.77B 43.21B

