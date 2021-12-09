Costco Wholesale: Q1 Earnings Insights
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Costco Wholesale beat estimated earnings by 12.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $2.63, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,155,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.57
|2.34
|2.45
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|3.90
|2.75
|2.14
|2.29
|Revenue Estimate
|61.30B
|43.64B
|43.78B
|42.41B
|Revenue Actual
|62.67B
|45.28M
|44.77B
|43.21B
