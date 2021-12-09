Recap: Broadcom Q4 Earnings
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $7.81 versus an estimate of $7.74, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $940,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.88
|6.42
|6.55
|6.25
|EPS Actual
|6.96
|6.62
|6.61
|6.35
|Revenue Estimate
|6.76B
|6.51B
|6.61B
|6.43B
|Revenue Actual
|6.78B
|6.61B
|6.66B
|6.47B
