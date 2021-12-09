 Skip to main content

Recap: Broadcom Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:59pm
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $7.81 versus an estimate of $7.74, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $940,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 6.88 6.42 6.55 6.25
EPS Actual 6.96 6.62 6.61 6.35
Revenue Estimate 6.76B 6.51B 6.61B 6.43B
Revenue Actual 6.78B 6.61B 6.66B 6.47B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

