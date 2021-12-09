Mesa Air Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Mesa Air Group missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,744,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mesa Air Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.17 0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.23 0.36 0.32 Revenue Estimate 129.74M 135.51M 130.40M 92.95M Revenue Actual 125.16M 97.28M 150.37M 108.04M

