Mesa Air Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Mesa Air Group missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22,744,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mesa Air Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.17
|0.03
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.23
|0.36
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|129.74M
|135.51M
|130.40M
|92.95M
|Revenue Actual
|125.16M
|97.28M
|150.37M
|108.04M
