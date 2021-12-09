Comtech Telecom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comtech Telecom missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $18,459,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 10.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comtech Telecom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.04 -1.78 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.27 0.15 Revenue Estimate 149.66M 140.39M 137.88M 124.91M Revenue Actual 145.81M 139.38M 161.29M 135.22M

