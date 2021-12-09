Comtech Telecom: Q1 Earnings Insights
Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Comtech Telecom missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $18,459,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 10.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comtech Telecom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.04
|-1.78
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.26
|0.27
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|149.66M
|140.39M
|137.88M
|124.91M
|Revenue Actual
|145.81M
|139.38M
|161.29M
|135.22M
