Oracle: Q2 Earnings Insights
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oracle beat estimated earnings by 9.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.11, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $560,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oracle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|1.31
|1.11
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.54
|1.16
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|9.77B
|11.04B
|10.07B
|9.79B
|Revenue Actual
|9.73B
|11.23B
|10.09B
|9.80B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Oracle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.13 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -8.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oracle, a bearish signal to many investors.
