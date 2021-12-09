 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oracle beat estimated earnings by 9.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.11, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $560,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.97 1.31 1.11 1
EPS Actual 1.03 1.54 1.16 1.06
Revenue Estimate 9.77B 11.04B 10.07B 9.79B
Revenue Actual 9.73B 11.23B 10.09B 9.80B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Oracle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.13 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -8.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oracle, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Thursday's Market Minute: Pivotal Economic Data On Tap Tomorrow
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
Earnings Preview For Oracle
A Look Into Oracle's Debt
Elon Musk's Wealth Declines By $15B As Tech Stocks Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings