Oracle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oracle beat estimated earnings by 9.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.11, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $560,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.31 1.11 1 EPS Actual 1.03 1.54 1.16 1.06 Revenue Estimate 9.77B 11.04B 10.07B 9.79B Revenue Actual 9.73B 11.23B 10.09B 9.80B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Oracle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.13 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -8.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oracle, a bearish signal to many investors.

