Lululemon Athletica: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lululemon Athletica beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $333,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 10.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lululemon Athletica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|0.91
|2.49
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.16
|2.58
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.33B
|1.13B
|1.66B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.23B
|1.73B
|1.12B
