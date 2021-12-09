Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) traded today at a new 12-month high of $358.38. So far today approximately 167,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($357.31) 5.8% above its average consensus price target of $336.53.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $358.38 and a 12-month low of $231.97 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $357.31 per share.

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (58% of fiscal 2021 sales), makeup (26%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Origins, Dr. Jart+, and The Ordinary. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 23% of fiscal 2021 revenue stemming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 34% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multi-brand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

