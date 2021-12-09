 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
December 09, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) traded today at a new 12-month high of $358.38. So far today approximately 167,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($357.31) 5.8% above its average consensus price target of $336.53.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $358.38 and a 12-month low of $231.97 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $357.31 per share.

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (58% of fiscal 2021 sales), makeup (26%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Origins, Dr. Jart+, and The Ordinary. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 23% of fiscal 2021 revenue stemming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 34% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multi-brand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL)

GameStop, Boeing, and Uber Trading Lower in Premarket Trading
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Estee Lauder Cos 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos
Stock Indices Struggling to Build on Tuesday's Record Highs
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Estee Lauder Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Q2, FY22 EPS Outlook Below Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com