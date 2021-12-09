 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In KLA 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In KLAC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.29 shares of KLA at the time with $100.00. This investment in KLAC would have produced an average annual return of 39.88%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion.

KLA's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in KLA you would have approximately $593.19 today.

In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-POD

