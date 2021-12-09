 Skip to main content

Ciena: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 7:56am
Ciena: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $212,520,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.48 0.45 0.63
EPS Actual 0.92 0.62 0.52 0.60
Revenue Estimate 971.56M 829.27M 749.55M 825.36M
Revenue Actual 988.14M 833.93M 757.13M 828.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

