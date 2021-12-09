Ciena: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Ciena reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $212,520,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.48
|0.45
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.62
|0.52
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|971.56M
|829.27M
|749.55M
|825.36M
|Revenue Actual
|988.14M
|833.93M
|757.13M
|828.48M
