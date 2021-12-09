 Skip to main content

Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liquidity Services beat estimated earnings by 136.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,410,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liquidity Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.11 0.08 0.01
EPS Actual 0.31 0.19 0.17 0.23
Revenue Estimate 61.19M 55.36M 61.66M 53.48M
Revenue Actual 69.67M 61.79M 55.75M 55.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

