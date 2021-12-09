Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Liquidity Services beat estimated earnings by 136.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,410,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Liquidity Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.11
|0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.19
|0.17
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|61.19M
|55.36M
|61.66M
|53.48M
|Revenue Actual
|69.67M
|61.79M
|55.75M
|55.89M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News