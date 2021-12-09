Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liquidity Services beat estimated earnings by 136.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,410,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liquidity Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.11 0.08 0.01 EPS Actual 0.31 0.19 0.17 0.23 Revenue Estimate 61.19M 55.36M 61.66M 53.48M Revenue Actual 69.67M 61.79M 55.75M 55.89M

