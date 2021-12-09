Recap: Greif Q4 Earnings
Greif (NYSE:GEF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Greif beat estimated earnings by 29.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $417,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greif's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|1.06
|0.54
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|1.13
|0.61
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37B
|1.26B
|1.12B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.34B
|1.15B
|1.16B
