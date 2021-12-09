 Skip to main content

Recap: Greif Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Greif (NYSE:GEF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greif beat estimated earnings by 29.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $417,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 1.06 0.54 0.72
EPS Actual 1.93 1.13 0.61 0.78
Revenue Estimate 1.37B 1.26B 1.12B 1.17B
Revenue Actual 1.49B 1.34B 1.15B 1.16B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

