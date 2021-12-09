Streamline Health Solns: Q3 Earnings Insights
Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Streamline Health Solns beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,873,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Streamline Health Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|3.15M
|2.97M
|2.90M
|2.64M
|Revenue Actual
|2.87M
|2.95M
|2.97M
|2.64M
