SRAX Inc. Positioned Amid Substantial Rise in Returns

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen a significant rise in its financial returns over the past year.

“For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company reported Q2 revenues of $7.7 million, up 557% year-over-year, and rising by 41% quarter-on-quarter. The company also seized on the opportunity to update its corporate revenue guidance, increasing Q3 guidance to $8.3 million, which would represent at least a +7.7% quarter-on-quarter increase. SRAX also increased their full-year revenue target to $32 million, up from $30 million previously,” reads a recent article. “Immediately following the second-quarter earnings report, SRAX announced that they would be carrying out a simultaneous $10 million stock buy-back program as well as paying a one-time special dividend to its shareholders of record as of the 20th of September 2021. The special dividend, which would bear an approximate value of $0.23 per common share, would be in the form of issuance of non-tradeable preferred shares, which would hold a notional value of approximately $6.5 million worth of Sequire’s clients’ stock. As the underlying shares are sold, the proceeds will be distributed to the preferred shareholders on a periodic basis.”

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com and MySequire.com.

Image Sourced from Pixabay