How Good Are Designer Brands's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) earned $101.71 million, a 72.03% increase from the preceding quarter. Designer Brands also posted a total of $853.47 million in sales, a 4.42% increase since Q2. Designer Brands earned $59.12 million, and sales totaled $817.34 million in Q2.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Designer Brands posted an ROIC of 10.8%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Designer Brands, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 10.8% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Designer Brands reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.86/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.56/share.

