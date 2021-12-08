StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Insights
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 09:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $406,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.02
|0.03
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|31.77M
|30.89M
|33.87M
|33.21M
|Revenue Actual
|39.25M
|37.42M
|37.29M
|37.08M
