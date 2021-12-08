 Skip to main content

StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 09:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $406,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.03 0.09 0.09
EPS Actual 0.13 0.02 0.03 0.08
Revenue Estimate 31.77M 30.89M 33.87M 33.21M
Revenue Actual 39.25M 37.42M 37.29M 37.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

