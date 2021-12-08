 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Applied DNA Sciences's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Applied DNA Sciences's Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Applied DNA Sciences will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.37.

Applied DNA Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied DNA Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.21 -0.54 -0.52
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.33 -0.56 -0.82
Price Change % -3.06% 4.22% -5.57% -17.31%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences were trading at $5.17 as of December 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (APDN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tonino Lamborghini Cannabis Beverages Soon Available In US & Colombia Via Deal With Flora Growth
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Applied DNA Stock Surges On Launch Plans For Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay For Omicron Variant
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings