Costco Wholesale Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Costco Wholesale Earnings Preview

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Costco Wholesale will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.61.

Costco Wholesale bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.57 2.34 2.45 2.05
EPS Actual 3.90 2.75 2.14 2.29
Price Change % 3.31% -2.38% -0.54% 0.62%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale were trading at $542.02 as of December 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

