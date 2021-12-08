 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: NextEra Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:55am
Price Over Earnings Overview: NextEra Energy

 

 

In the current market session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is trading at $90.38, after a 0.1% drop. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 6.07%, and in the past year, by 23.32%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 0.18%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

NextEra Energy Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 75.97 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 21.73 of the Electric Utilities industry. Ideally, one might believe that NextEra Energy Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

