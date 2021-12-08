Weber Q4 Earnings Beat Wall Street View
- Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5% year-on-year, to $350 million, beating the analyst consensus of $336.1 million.
- Sales in the Americas decreased 9% Y/Y, EMEA rose 1%, and APAC climbed 3%.
- The gross margin contracted by 780 basis points Y/Y to 30.2%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30.8% Y/Y to $183.1 million.
- The operating loss for the quarter widened to $(82.6) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(14.1) million.
- EPS loss was $(0.13) beat the consensus estimate of $(0.18).
- Weber held $107.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $54.1 million.
- "We remain committed to driving profitable growth in 2022, and to delivering strong and reliable financial results for our shareholders," said CEO Chris Scherzinger.
- Price Action: WEBR shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $13.54 on the last check Wednesday.
