Weber Q4 Earnings Beat Wall Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:48am   Comments
  • Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5% year-on-year, to $350 million, beating the analyst consensus of $336.1 million.
  • Sales in the Americas decreased 9% Y/Y, EMEA rose 1%, and APAC climbed 3%.
  • The gross margin contracted by 780 basis points Y/Y to 30.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30.8% Y/Y to $183.1 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter widened to $(82.6) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(14.1) million.
  • EPS loss was $(0.13) beat the consensus estimate of $(0.18).
  • Weber held $107.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $54.1 million.
  • "We remain committed to driving profitable growth in 2022, and to delivering strong and reliable financial results for our shareholders," said CEO Chris Scherzinger.
  • Price Action: WEBR shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $13.54 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

