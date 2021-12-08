 Skip to main content

Vera Bradley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Vera Bradley: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,886,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.23 0.39 0.24
EPS Actual 0.28 -0.05 0.31 0.30
Revenue Estimate 153.61M 93.39M 152.38M 129.98M
Revenue Actual 147.05M 109.09M 142.37M 124.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

