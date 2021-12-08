Vera Bradley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,886,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|-0.23
|0.39
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|-0.05
|0.31
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|153.61M
|93.39M
|152.38M
|129.98M
|Revenue Actual
|147.05M
|109.09M
|142.37M
|124.85M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News