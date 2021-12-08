Vera Bradley: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,886,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.23 0.39 0.24 EPS Actual 0.28 -0.05 0.31 0.30 Revenue Estimate 153.61M 93.39M 152.38M 129.98M Revenue Actual 147.05M 109.09M 142.37M 124.85M

