Recap: AstroNova Q3 Earnings

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstroNova missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $840,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 0.04 0.02 EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.12 0 Revenue Estimate 29.95M 29.62M 29.19M 28.85M Revenue Actual 29.84M 29.08M 29.44M 28.02M

