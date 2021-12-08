Recap: AstroNova Q3 Earnings
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstroNova missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $840,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.08
|0.12
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|29.95M
|29.62M
|29.19M
|28.85M
|Revenue Actual
|29.84M
|29.08M
|29.44M
|28.02M
