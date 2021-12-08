 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: AstroNova Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Share:
Recap: AstroNova Q3 Earnings

 

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstroNova missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $840,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 0.04 0.02
EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.12 0
Revenue Estimate 29.95M 29.62M 29.19M 28.85M
Revenue Actual 29.84M 29.08M 29.44M 28.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ALOT)

Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
Preview: AstroNova's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AstroNova
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com