Campbell Soup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Campbell Soup beat estimated earnings by 9.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $104,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.66 0.84 0.91 EPS Actual 0.55 0.57 0.84 1.02 Revenue Estimate 1.81B 2.00B 2.30B 2.32B Revenue Actual 1.87B 1.98B 2.28B 2.34B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.