Campbell Soup: Q1 Earnings Insights
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Campbell Soup beat estimated earnings by 9.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $104,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.66
|0.84
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.57
|0.84
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81B
|2.00B
|2.30B
|2.32B
|Revenue Actual
|1.87B
|1.98B
|2.28B
|2.34B
